‘Disgusting’ act leaves Sweden fuming

FOR 95 minutes it looked like Germany would be unable to win it.

Despite dominating possession and playing a Sweden team that was being forced to play deeper and deeper, the 2014 world champions couldn't find a winner.

Germany trailed 1-0 at halftime and faced its first first round elimination at a World Cup since 1938.

Even a draw would have made life difficult for a team that hasn't failed to make the final four of a World Cup since 1998.

Then, in the 95th minute, Toni Kroos - the midfielder who gave up possession in the lead up to Sweden's goal provided the winning touch.

Kroos' goal came off a set play after a foul in the closing minutes of stoppage time.

Kroos tapped the ball to Marco Reus, who set it up for Kroos to curl the right-footed shot to the far post. Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen couldn't get his hand on it.

Thomas Mueller of Germany celebrates victory (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

And just like that, Germany had escaped.

Coaching staff from the victorious side stormed the touchline in elation over the shock win - and Sweden coach Janne Andersson wasn't impressed one bit.

The dejected 55-year-old took a swipe at opposition coach Joachim Low for bad sportsmanship.

"Some of the German coaches celebrated by running in our direction, rubbing it into our faces by making gestures, and that really got me annoyed and angry," he said.

"There were many people on our bench who were very annoyed.

"We fought it out for 95 minutes and when the final whistle goes you (should) shake hands and leave, so I was very angry with that."

"There is lack of respect and disgusting behavior," Swedish star Emil Forsberg said after the demoralising loss. "You do not run into our area and celebrate that way."

Reus scored in the 48th minute to pull Germany even after Ola Toivonen's goal in the 32nd put the Swedes in front.

Mexico has six points in Group F, while Germany and Sweden both have three entering their final matches.

After having 76 per cent of possession - albeit not all of it quality possession - and 18 shots to seven - Germany had won.

Former England striker Gary Linekar famously said "Football is a simple game. Twenty-two men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans always win."

But after the Germans won against Sweden, despite defender Jerome Boateng being sent off in the final 10 minutes, he had a new version.

But despite the win, some are still not convinced by Germany.

After losing the opening game 1-0 to Mexico, Germany again looked vulnerable on the break to quick counter attacks.

"That's the most amazing thing out of the game, I think," SBS football analyst Craig Foster said.

"Once again they've looked really open, in trouble against the counter attack.

"Against not the best counter attacking team in the tournament. So everyone has seen that now, so let's see what happens later in the tournament. They have got to get through this third game and the other result, I think, also to go for them."

Even when Germany had the ball, Foster said the team had issues.

"In that second half, I was thinking, it is just too slow to go forward. Patience is great. It is an important part of football, but so often, actually when they were killing them was when they went straight to Werner," he said.

And Germany's win was not without controversy.

Boateng seemed to shove Berg in the back, while also clipping his leg. But was it a penalty?

On a quick counter attack in the 11th minute, Marcus Berg was through on goal when he appeared to be brought down by Boateng in a last-ditch tackle.

Despite calls for the VAR to get involved, the referee played on.

Speaking on Optus Sports after the game, former A-League striker Shane Smeltz - who scored at the 2010 World Cup with New Zealand - said it was clearly a penalty.

"The more you see it, the more you see the push in the back," he said.