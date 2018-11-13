How to help save the coral reef while being pampered

HAIR TODAY: Bec Masters from Cutting Edge is doing her bit to save our reef

HAIR TODAY: Bec Masters from Cutting Edge is doing her bit to save our reef Trish Bowman

YEPPOON hairdresser Bec Masters is doing her bit to save the planet.

Based at Cutting Edge Boutique on James St, Ms Masters is donating 5 per cent of her profits from each haircut to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation.

Growing up on the Capricorn Coast, Ms Masters has always had a strong affinity with the water.

"I have always loved everything about the ocean," she said.

Last year, she watched a documentary about coral and the effects global warming has on sea life through before and after images.

The film was based on Queensland islands, hitting close to home, and pushing her to do something to help.

"It brought it to my attention," she said.

Aerial of Sudbury Cay Great Barrier Reef. Tourism Tropical North Qld

WHY THE GREAT BARRIER REEF IS SO AMAZING:

One of the 7 natural wonders of the world.

Largest living structure on the planet, so big it's visible from space.

World's largest coral reef stretching 2,300 kilometres along the Queensland coastline and covering an area of 344,400 square-kilometres.

The size of about 70 million football fields or the size of Japan or Italy. It eclipses the world number two, the Caribbean's Belize Reef, which is a mere 290 km long.

World Heritage Listed in October 1981.

Inshore waters average a depth of around 35 metres while on outer reefs the plunge is more than 2,000 metres.

November, spawning season, is when the corals get busy reproducing.

1975 is the year the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park was created.

Ms Masters chose the Great Barrier Reef Foundation as she wanted to a charity that would find solutions to slow down the coral reefs decline.

"And about what we can do in the future," she said.

"Try and work out how to reproduce coral.

"I really wanted to focus on the coral and scientists behind it and they looked like a really good organisations."

A keen swimmer, Ms Masters also loves snorkelling - another reason she wanted to help save the reef.

She grew up spending time at Great Keppel Island, swimming around the many magical reefs and beaches.

"Keppel is beautiful but there is not as much colour as there used to be," she said.

"I just love the colours and all the different fish, the shells.... I could just stay under there forever.

"It's something that is so close to us and we need to make the most of out of it and care about it."

At the age of 21, Ms Masters passed her open water and advanced diving licence.

"That just confirmed my love for it," she said.

The now 27 year-old has been a hairdresser for 11 years.

Sharing her charitable initiative with customers, they all have been on board, she said.

"I think most of them have all grown up around here and all love that sort of stuff... They think it is a really good cause," Ms Masters said.

"They know they are doing their little bit as well."

From he first week, Ms Masters has donated $30.75 to the charity.

She hopes even her small donations will make a difference.

"It is out our future," she said.

CUTTING EDGE BOUTIQUE: