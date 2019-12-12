Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POLICE have taken two men into custody in Phillips St moments after four males were seen leaving a unit with baseball bats.
POLICE have taken two men into custody in Phillips St moments after four males were seen leaving a unit with baseball bats.
News

‘Get a knife’ Concerns held woman’s safety

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
12th Dec 2019 4:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

2.48pm POLICE have taken two men into custody in Phillips St Berserker moments after four males were seen leaving a unit with baseball bats.

The street has formerly been dubbed “Ice Valley”.

A witness said the four men were walking out of the unit complex looking “angry”.

“I closed my door so they couldn’t hear me,” the witness said.

“The blokes were carrying baseball bats and they were swinging.”

He said the males looked in their late teens and one was built like “a brick toilet house”.

“One bloke is massive wearing a white singlet and black shorts,” he said.

Initial reports indicate another male was dressed in dark clothing.

4.04pm Police have been called back to “Ice Valley” about an hour after two men were taken into custody.

Three men armed with baseball bats reportedly stormed a different unit block on Phillips St, Berserker and kicked in the door.

A witness heard a woman screaming and someone yell “get a knife”.

“It’s a violent street,” another witness said.

Witnesses are concerned for the safety of the female.

baseball bat gang crime qps tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘It’s just crazy’: How Val could have lost his finger

        premium_icon ‘It’s just crazy’: How Val could have lost his finger

        News Wife’s advice saves husband from a possible amputation

        Anger after Yepoon dog beach attack

        premium_icon Anger after Yepoon dog beach attack

        News Yeppoon residents are outraged by a spike in off-leash pets at Capricorn Coast...

        Man arrested after car crashes into home

        premium_icon Man arrested after car crashes into home

        Breaking Resident thought there was an earthquake when a car hit his house

        Two children taken to hospital after Yeppoon car crash

        premium_icon Two children taken to hospital after Yeppoon car crash

        News It is understood three people are being attended to.