‘Get a knife’ Concerns held woman’s safety

2.48pm POLICE have taken two men into custody in Phillips St Berserker moments after four males were seen leaving a unit with baseball bats.

The street has formerly been dubbed “Ice Valley”.

A witness said the four men were walking out of the unit complex looking “angry”.

“I closed my door so they couldn’t hear me,” the witness said.

“The blokes were carrying baseball bats and they were swinging.”

He said the males looked in their late teens and one was built like “a brick toilet house”.

“One bloke is massive wearing a white singlet and black shorts,” he said.

Initial reports indicate another male was dressed in dark clothing.

4.04pm Police have been called back to “Ice Valley” about an hour after two men were taken into custody.

Three men armed with baseball bats reportedly stormed a different unit block on Phillips St, Berserker and kicked in the door.

A witness heard a woman screaming and someone yell “get a knife”.

“It’s a violent street,” another witness said.

Witnesses are concerned for the safety of the female.