Get-a-way driver for defacto was struggling financially

A YOUNG mother of three helped her de facto and a friend rob a Gracemere business because her and her partner were suffering financial hardship.

Donna Marie Steedman, 27, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to five charges in relation to four different offence dates in July and August.

The court heard her co-offenders had both been sentenced already with her de facto receiving a six-month prison term due to his criminal history and the second co-offender, aged 17, receiving probation.

The trio attended the same Gracemere business on four occasions stealing automotive parts.

Ms Steedman was the driver on all four occasions.

Her fifth charge was in relation to receiving suspected tainted property.

Defence lawyer Mitchell Jamieson said Steedman had three children, the youngest one-year-old.

He said Steedman's de facto had been over paid by Centrelink and as a result, his payments were reduced for a period to counter the amount, which lead to financial hardship for the couple.

Magistrate Jeff Clark sentenced Steedman for nine-months probation for her role in the offences and no conviction was recorded.