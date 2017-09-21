31°
News

Get-a-way driver for defacto was struggling financially

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A YOUNG mother of three helped her de facto and a friend rob a Gracemere business because her and her partner were suffering financial hardship.

Donna Marie Steedman, 27, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today to five charges in relation to four different offence dates in July and August.

The court heard her co-offenders had both been sentenced already with her de facto receiving a six-month prison term due to his criminal history and the second co-offender, aged 17, receiving probation.

The trio attended the same Gracemere business on four occasions stealing automotive parts.

Ms Steedman was the driver on all four occasions.

Her fifth charge was in relation to receiving suspected tainted property.

Defence lawyer Mitchell Jamieson said Steedman had three children, the youngest one-year-old.

He said Steedman's de facto had been over paid by Centrelink and as a result, his payments were reduced for a period to counter the amount, which lead to financial hardship for the couple.

Magistrate Jeff Clark sentenced Steedman for nine-months probation for her role in the offences and no conviction was recorded.

Topics:  break and enter gracemere magistrate jeff clark rockhampton magistrates court

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
REVEALED: $800M CQ development to create 350 jobs

REVEALED: $800M CQ development to create 350 jobs

WOULD likely include 150 to 200 turbines, more than 200MW of solar panels, and create 350 jobs during construction and 20 full-time jobs during operation.

UPDATE: Paramedics treating man on scene of Bruce Hwy crash near Rocky

Ambulance with lights on. Photo Tony Martin / Daily Mercury

Emergency services remain on scene of the crash south of Rockhampton

Rocky street in shock as drunk P-plater wreaks havoc

A drunk driver who reversed into a Gracemere fence was more than four times the legal limit.

Ridiculously high blood alcohol leads to destruction

Chief economist gives CQ forecast for coal, cattle, tourism

Leading economist Michael Knox flew into Rockhampton to deliver some good and bad news for the region's cattle and coal industries. PICTURED: Sale30d CQLX stockman Max Frame herds in another yard of cattle for selling at last Friday's cattle sale. Janie Kayes 30/4/10

'Do you want the good news or the bad?': Leading economist

Local Partners