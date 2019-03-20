Get colourful this weekend at popular fun run event

COLOURFUL RUN: The second Colour Me Capricorn event will be held at Kershaw Gardens on Sunday from 7am.

COLOURFUL RUN: The second Colour Me Capricorn event will be held at Kershaw Gardens on Sunday from 7am. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON runners will be painting Kershaw Gardens with splashes of colour this weekend for Colour Me Capricorn.

The event is the most colourful fun run in Rockhampton and raises much needed funds for a vital service.

All proceeds go towards the RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

"Our service is free to everyone within Central Queensland and is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” RACQ Capricorn Rescue media liaison officer Gabrielle Holmes said.

"The monthly operating costs are upwards of $600,000, with only 50 per cent government funding.

"We rely on the community and our fundraising events to help us stay in the air. Come along to a fun, family event and help support your local Helicopter Rescue Service.”

Ms Holmes said this is the second time the popular colour run event is being held in the community, with last year's event seeing about 750 people turn up to cover the Botanical Gardens in clouds of colour.

"This event has been really well received by the community, which we appreciate, and we are expecting a much bigger turnout this year,” she said.

"It's such a fun family event that promotes healthy living, as well as the Helicopter Rescue Service and the work we do in the community.”

Colour Me Capricorn takes place at Kershaw Gardens, off Moore's Creek Rd, this Sunday starting at 7am.

There are two distance options available to participants: 2.5km or 5km. Everyone is welcome to either walk or run.

Tickets are $25 for adults (13 years and over) and $15 for children (3-12 years).

Families can register for $70 (two adults and two children) or teams for $80 (four adults). A 'Capricorn Pack' containing a Colour Me Capricorn water bottle and sweatband can be added for $10.

Registration packs include race entry, a race bib, colour powder, drawstring bag and colourful Hawaiian lei.

Children two years and under are free but will not receive a race pack.

Registrations are still open to families and individuals who are looking to have some fun. To register, go to www.trybooking.com/ZZJU.

For more information, see the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Facebook page.