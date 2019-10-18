Get confidence back after your breast surgery

EVERY two years, the Australian Government provides a reimbursement of up to $400 for each new replacement external breast prosthesis for women who have had a mastectomy as a result of breast cancer.

There’s nothing more inspiring than a woman’s confidence lifted after surviving a serious illness like breast cancer. Stewarts Department Store carries a full range of Amoena post mastectomy products, including Amoena individual light prosthesis.

Amoena also have a range of headwear and flattering mastectomy swimwear.

Because Stewarts have provided this service for over 40 years, women have not needed to go to Brisbane for this service.

Through research and design, Amoena has been able to determine the needs of the wearer because no two women are alike, weighted silicone breast forms come in a variety of shapes and sizes and styles to accommodate different breast shapes.

There is a lot to consider in selecting the correct form for each individual and we at Stewarts always take time to discuss each customer’s style, choice and preference as well as their comfort.

