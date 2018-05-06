Get down to Beef Australia this afternoon from 4pm

THE GATES at Beef Australia are set to open on Sunday afternoon at 4pm.

There will be plenty of festivities including free live entertainment, over 30 food trucks, six restaurants and six bars.

The entry on Sunday afternoon is only $10 for adults and is fee for under 18.

The next day is Monday, which is a public holiday and People's Day with $10 entry again.

Legendary Australian artists, Troy Cassar-Daley and Fanny Lumsden will be performing live in an all ages entertainment spectacular.

Events will kick off throughout the week with over 3,000 head of cattle represented, 500 trade sites offering various products and services, food kiosks and restaurants.

11 celebrity chefs will be visiting throughout the week including the likes of Adrian Richardson, Curtis Stone, Iron Chef Sakai, Domonique Rizzo and Matt Golinski. The chefs will be taking part in the Butcher's Kitchen doing cooking demonstrations, meet and greets, talks and catering lunches and dinners.

The Stud Cattle championships will see 1500 cattle come through rings in three days of judging. There will be junior judging competitions, led steer classes and young paraders. Entrants in The Australia Beef Cattle Championships will be entering into 12 classes across grainfed and grassfed.

The list of seminars, symposiums and conferences is too long to name but all the topics prove interesting issues and dynamics for Australia's beef industry.

Beef Australia 2015 saw 90,000 people through the gates - let's see if we can make 2018 even bigger and better.