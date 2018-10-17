Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fitbits have prompted users to see a doctor.
Fitbits have prompted users to see a doctor.
News

Get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch with The Morning Bulletin

17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

HERE's your chance to stay up to date with the best local news, sport and opinions and track your fitness with this amazing The Morning Bulletin subscription.

Sign up to this offer and get 12 months' digital access to themorningbulletin.com.au for just $7.50/week for the first 12 months, and you'll also get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch valued at $299.95.

Minimum total cost for the 12 months is $390 (conditions apply).

SUBSCRIBE NOW >> SIGN UP TO GET THIS GREAT FITBIT OFFER


ABOUT THE WATCH

The Fitbit Versa smartwatch helps you live better by using personalised insights to reach your health and fitness goals.

Features include:

>> On-screen coaching

>> Heart rate tracking

>> 50m water resistant

>> Sleep tracking

>> 4+ day battery life

>> Store and play 300+ songs

>> Contactless payments

>> Call and text notifications

Read more about Fitbit Versa here.


TWO GREAT OFFERS

Choose from one of the following 12-month Sunshine Coast Daily subscriptions to get your Fitbit Versa included.

DIGITAL ONLY: $7.50 per week for the first 12 months.

Minimum cost is $390, conditions apply.

WEEKEND PAPERS + DIGITAL: $8.50 per week for the first 12 months.

Minimum cost $442, conditions apply.

SUBSCRIBE NOW >> SIGN UP TO GET THIS GREAT FITBIT OFFER

 

WHAT'S INCLUDED

The Fitbit Versa smartwatch is valued at $299.95 and gives personalised insights to help reach your health and fitness goals.
The Fitbit Versa smartwatch is valued at $299.95 and gives personalised insights to help reach your health and fitness goals.

FITBIT SMARTWATCH

You'll get a Fitbit Versa smartwatch valued at $299.95 with this 12-month subscription offer. Fitbit available in black only.

Allow about 20 days for your Fitbit to arrive.

As a subscriber you'll get full digital access to The Morning Bulletin, plus couriermail.com.au on all your devices, including our mobile and tablet apps, giving you analysis and insight from our suite of award-winning journalists and expert columnists.


MEMBER REWARDS

Once you subscribe, you'll have access to The Courier-Mail's member-only +Rewards program.

There are new exclusive offers and experiences available each month just for being a subscriber.

It's easy to subscribe.

Sign-up online now and compare our latest subscription offers here.

Or call our friendly customer service team during normal business hours to subscribe over the phone on 1300 361 604.
 

fitbit versa subscription the morning bulletin

Top Stories

    GOING UP: More than $9m worth of homes approved

    premium_icon GOING UP: More than $9m worth of homes approved

    Council News MILLIONS worth of houses and apartments have been approved

    • 17th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    premium_icon Special history behind memorial shed burnt down by children

    News FOR some it may have just been a shed, but not for the O'Donnells

    • 17th Oct 2018 6:27 AM
    Meet the Rocky woman who dressed Meghan Markle

    premium_icon Meet the Rocky woman who dressed Meghan Markle

    News 'This is something that I will treasure for the rest of my life.'

    • 17th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
    He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    premium_icon He tracked her car, called 200+ times daily after break-up

    Crime MARK Jason Rogers was described by a judge as 'emotionally unhinged'

    Local Partners