Get involved in 4th annual Challenge the Mountain event

Joel Robinson with his son Fisher took to the bike for Challenge the Mountain last year. Allan Reinikka ROK020917ajoel1

ROCKHAMPTON'S fourth Challenge the Mountain will kick off next weekend, with athletes across the region welcome to take part in the walk, run and cycle event.

The main event will be held on Mt Archer with racers taking off from the start line on the corner of Frenchville Road and Pilbeam Drive at 3pm.

Competitors will run and cycle side-by-side over five kilometres on a 10 per cent gradient.

The winning prizes include $1200 for the 1st Opens male and female cyclists and runners, as well as cash prizes, trophies and mementos for other competitors across the categories.

As well as the Open category, there will also be an Accomplished category for aged groups, an Aspiring category for recreation, a Teams category and a Juniors category.

On Sunday, a family fun run/walk, Running of the Bulls, will also be held from Great Western Hotel with multiple distances of 2.4km to 21km to choose from.

There will also be a timed multi-distance ride, Road 2 Rocky, departing the Great Western at 6am.

Families will be given the opportunity to meet Australian Ninja Warrior, Jack Wilson, during a Ninja Workshop on the Sunday.

Mr Wilson will also host a Ninja Workshop at 7.30am on the Sunday and a 2.4km run/walk at 8am.

Four-time Olympian Steve Moneghetti and Olympic gold medallist Sara Carrigan will also be involved in activities on both days.