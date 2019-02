The Rigarlsford Park Clean Up Team on Clean Up Australia Day last year.

WHETHER it's the winding Fitzroy, the stunning Kershaw Gardens or our peaceful local parks, residents are being called on to help look after our region as part of the annual Clean Up Australia Day campaign.

Rockhampton Regional Council's waste and recycling committee chairman, Councillor Neil Fisher, said he hoped to see plenty of people join in at one of the Clean Up events this Sunday.

"We are lucky enough to live in an incredibly beautiful part of the world, but we all have a real responsibility to keep it that way - especially as we are so close to the Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

"Clean Up Australia Day is all about empowering communities to clean up and conserve our environment.

"It's the nation's largest community mobilisation event.

"I'm sure the whole of Australia will band together to celebrate 30 years of this fantastic initiative.

"Council has organised four events, and anyone who takes part can join us for a free sausage sizzle at Kershaw Gardens once the clean-up session is finished.

"It's not just about picking up rubbish - there will be a citizen science litter audit, upcycled sculpture creation and opportunities to learn more about how to reduce waste and recycle properly.

"Last year we collected over half a tonne of litter from our local area, but we know we can do much more than that if we have extra helping hands.”

Cr Fisher said there was also time to register additional sites for clean up in the region.

"Anyone can organise a Clean Up Australia Day event. Simply find an area that is important to you and register a site online,” he said.

The events are hosted by Rockhampton Regional Waste and Recycling and supported by Fitzroy Basin Association Inc and Capricornia Catchments.

ROCKHAMPTON'S CLEAN-UP SITES

This Sunday from 8am to 9.30am

Brian Bulman Park (Opposite Bunnings Carpark)

Kershaw Gardens (Bruce Highway)

Northside Boat Ramp (Robert Clark Drive)

Southside Boat Ramp (Littler Cum Ingham Park)

Get a voucher for a free sausage sizzle from the site supervisor at any of these sites to be used at Kershaw Gardens celebrations and activities from 9am to 10.30am