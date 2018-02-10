Menu
Get kids into some two-wheel action

RIDE TIME: A Ride In2 BMX morning will be held at Rockhampton BMX Club on Sunday.
Pam McKay
by

BMX: Roz Finnegan loves nothing more than seeing the delight on the faces of the young members as they hit the track at Rockhampton BMX Club.

Her two children, Jack and Bobby, are among them, learning to master the pedal bike in the sprockets division.

Finnegan is heavily invested in the club as a supportive sports mother, committee member and sprockets coach.

What she really appreciated about BMX was that it was a sport that anyone could enjoy.

"Those who are part of it say it is a lifestyle,” she said.

"The club is like a family and everyone is accepted, no matter their age, gender or ambition.

"We have riders as young as two and there is no upper age limit.

"What's also great is that many of the parents rode in their youth and are returning to the sport with their kids.”

The Rockhampton BMX Club has riders as riders as young as two and there is no upper age limit.
Anyone interested in giving the two-wheeled action a spin can head to the Ride In2 BMX morning at the Rocky club's Hollingsworth St headquarters from 9am to noon on Sunday.

Finnegan said it would be a great way for would-be riders to get a feel for the sport, learning the basics of riding a BMX track under the watchful eye of an accredited coach.

The club has limited equipment available and participants should wear long pants, long sleeves and enclosed shoes, and bring a helmet and gloves.

Finnegan said it would be great to see some new members join the club, which has more than 200 registered riders.

She said BMX was a year-round sport, with competitions regularly held at club, zone, state and national level.

Training is on Tuesday or Wednesday nights with racing on Fridays at 6.30pm.

Finnegan said as a coach she got great satisfaction from watching the youngsters develop their skills and interact with fellow club members.

"They get so excited when they're racing,” she said.

"They love it and I love to see it and really like to encourage it.”

For more details about Sunday's free event, visit the club's Facebook page.

Topics:  ride in2 bmx rockhampton bmx club roz finnegan sprockets

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
