ROLL UP: Qld's oldest club drops fees to lure more bowlers

There's no denying that times are tough but the Warwick Bowls Club are doing what they can to reduce stress.

As Queensland's oldest bowls club, excluding the metropolitan region, Warwick is regarded as one of the strongest in the districts according to club secretary Jim Rickard.

"What we're trying to do is we want to make bowls a bit more accessible, and obviously attract a few more members," Mr Rickard said.

"Bowls is a sport that people imagine is more for the older people, which the majority of our members are but if you look at the Australian champions, they're as young as 17."

Just this week, the club announced that it would reduce member fees and game prices in an attempt to get more people involved.

"We've dropped our member price to $70 a year and our cost per game from $10 to $8," he said. "By making it more financially viable is one of the things and we've just introduced night bowls on a Wednesday night.

"We're trying to get not only bowlers to come here but also non-bowlers, and maybe they can come here and have a couple of games to see if they like it."

With a number of clubs in the area, Mr Rickard said it's more about people giving the sport a go.

"The big thing is getting in to see if you enjoy it and if you enjoy it then you're more likely to get involved with it."