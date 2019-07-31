Get mobile: New CQ business opens doors for wheelchair-bound

WHEN Frank Montanari's wheelchair-bound granddaughter Holly (who has cerebral palsy) came to Rockhampton during Christmas 2017, she was left housebound for weeks, unable to enjoy the summer with her family.

"She was upset she couldn't do anything apart from the odd trip to the Botanical Gardens,” Mr Montanari said.

"We paid the taxi driver to take us out to Gracemere just for a drive and that was not a cheap exercise.

"We had no way of getting her around. If you wanted to take her shopping you could get a taxi but when we wanted to go to the beach we couldn't because we couldn't afford the taxi for the day.”

It was then that Mr Montanari and his brother in law Adrian Falkeld came up with the idea to bring a wheelchair-accessible vehicle hire business to Rockhampton.

"Having seen the frustration and lack of service availability around Central Queensland, we looked into the possibility of making a single vehicle available for hire just to provide those people in wheelchairs with another option of transport,” Mr Falkeld said.

"We canvassed a number of service providers for NDIS and also aged person homes and we got a lot of encouragement and feedback saying it was definitely a service needed around here.

"We looked elsewhere and found there is a hire company in Cairns and one in the Sunshine Coast/Brisbane area. We thought 'why not here in CQ?'.”

Frank Montanari and Adrian Falkeld promoting their wheelchair accessible vehicle hire business. Allan Reinikka ROK300719aaccessi

From there, Get Mobility was born and the innovative pair set out to purchase two second-hand Kia Carnival Welcabs out of their own funds.

One of the vehicles, Fleet #1, has a manual rear access ramp, six seats and one wheelchair passenger and Fleet #2 has an automatic rear access ramp, four seats and one wheelchair passenger.

There is no maximum time limit on hiring one of the vehicles, which makes them perfect for holiday getaways or for destinations that may be an extended drive from Rockhampton.

The pair employed specialists to modify the middle of the van to allow the wheelchair to sit at the same height at the other passengers.

"We've had a few bookings to date. Last Christmas we had a family take their mum in Gracemere Gardens to the beach for the day. It was really well received,” Mr Falkeld said.

"Recently we had another client who rented the vehicle to drive to Biggenden to see their father who just turned 104 in a nursing home and had a broken hip and was confined to a wheelchair.

"Another client hired the vehicle and drove to Moura. A mutual friend stated that before our business they had to buy a vehicle for a family wedding in Mackay.

"There's a definite need for this service out there and we want to promote it and make people aware of this service.”

Mr Falkeld and Mr Montanari plan to unveil their business (which was registered on July 1, 2018) at the Disability Expo at Bell Park on September 20.

Frank Montanari and Adrian Falkeld promoting their wheelchair accessible vehicle hire business. Allan Reinikka ROK300719aaccessi

"We're having more of a concentrated effort now to get seen and known in the wider community,” Mr Falkeld said.

"We've been relying on Facebook and word of mouth but now we have a website that was built for us.

"We're also looking to gain a bit of support from local businesses that support people with disabilities. Any form of support we can pass onto our clients would be great.”

Mr Montanari said any donations, like an esky for people to use for days at the beach or the park, or a fuel voucher would help "make their disability a bit more pleasant”.

"We had Callide bank with the AMQU donate $500 to us,” he said.

Get Mobility is already reaching the larger market, with a recent enquiry from a family moving to Rockhampton from Western Australia.

The vehicles are fully insured with road side assistance and a disability parking permit.

Get Mobility