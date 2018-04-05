Get moo-ving, only a month until Beef Australia 2018

WITH only a month to go until the start of Beef Week 2018 Minister for Agricultural Industry Development Mark Furner dropped into Rockhampton to see how the final preparations were going.

Mr Furner said Beef Australia 2018 was an opportunity to celebrate the role beef in the Queensland and Australia's economy as well as the opportunity to promote Queensland's beef exports and the cutting-edge science and innovation that makes our beef so prized overseas.

"The Palaszczuk Government is a great supporter of Beef Australia and Rockhampton and I know it wasn't a tough decision to boost support for this year's program to $1 million cash and in-kind support,” he said.

"The additional funding will assist the organisers to ensure that Beef Australia 2018 goes from strength to strength and will once again provide a vital economic boost to Rocky.

"The 2015 expo brought 90,000 people to the city from all over Australia and the rest of the world, including 1100 registered international visitors from over 40 countries.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the benefits to Rockhampton simply couldn't be overstated with an independent assessment of the 2015 event concluding $74 million was spent in the region as a direct result of the expo.

"I also want to acknowledge the dedication Bill Byrne, the former member for Rockhampton and Minister for Agriculture, had for this event and how he championed it where ever he travelled,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"I want to also to thank the organisers, the core of dedicated volunteers who are opening the doors to their homes and hosting property tours, to all the sponsors and everyone else who will make this expo something to remember.

Beef Australia CEO Denis Cox said the trade sites had sold out, cattle competition numbers were at record levels and ticket sales strong.

"The line-up of speakers for the for the Symposium and seminars is simple world class so no wonder some of the big players In world beef will be coming to Rockhampton,” Mr Cox said.

"It is great to have the Queensland Government as the proud Principle Sponsor of this iconic event celebrating its 30 year.”

For more information about the program, tickets and how to attend visit beefaustralia.com.au/.