Get out and explore our region this Easter

5th Apr 2017 9:59 AM
SKY COMES ALIVE: The Emu Park Festival of the Wind will be held on Sunday at Bell Park and Fishermans Beach.
SKY COMES ALIVE: The Emu Park Festival of the Wind will be held on Sunday at Bell Park and Fishermans Beach.

PICKING up from last week's column where we featured the first half of our huge list of things to do this Easter holidays, our second instalment is just as exciting.

There's always plenty on offer for locals and visitors here on the Capricorn Coast and Southern Great Barrier Reef destination.

Here's a list of ideas that suit all budgets, some of which you may not have thought of, so start planning the best way to keep your family and visiting friends entertained.

Many of the following activities are updated on Facebook or if you prefer you can talk with one of our volunteers at the Yeppoon Visitor Information Centre, which is open seven days from 9am-5pm.

The Emu Park Art Gallery is running an art workshop for children tomorrow, April 6, doing kumihimo braiding with Fran McFadzen from 10am-noon. $30 a person. Suitable for ages 10-16. Email millgalleryworkshops@gmail.com or phone Michelle on 0407 882 455.

Maddie Mellor, artist Peta Lloyd, Ariell Weatherley and Elly Halliday create during an art workshop. There are several art workshops on for kids this week.
Maddie Mellor, artist Peta Lloyd, Ariell Weatherley and Elly Halliday create during an art workshop. There are several art workshops on for kids this week.

The Yeppoon Beach Potters are also holding a children's workshop tomorrow, April 6, from 9.30am-noon at the Beach Potters Shed, Atkinson Building, Yeppoon Showgrounds, Morris St entrance. $20 each, includes firing. Phone Pauline on 49395377 to book.

Emu Park Lions Club's Festival of the Wind will be held on Sunday, April 9, at Bell Park and Fishermans Beach. Markets, kite displays and demonstrations, sand sculpture competition, fireworks and more.

Audrey and Elsie Walshe enjoy last year&#39;s Festival of the Wind.
Audrey and Elsie Walshe enjoy last year's Festival of the Wind.

Check out the Beaches Got Talent Parilla Party on every Sunday, with Mario's sizzling parilla (and some top-quality dance moves). To nominate for a spot in Beaches Got Talent, text your name to 0418 757 097. All entrants will receive a free parilla.

Take a walk to the top of the Capricorn Coast National Park at the end of Kemp Beach to Turtle Lookout.

Buy the best local seafood at Rosslyn Bay Fishermen's Market.

Immerse yourself in the Anzac Memorial and Gatehouse stories, then reflect at the Singing Ship at Emu Park.

Visit Keppel Sands for the day - beautiful beach and great pub.

Try go-karting at Kenrose Park on the Yeppoon-Rockhampton highway.

Throw a line in at the Causeway Lake or take a paddle boat.

Enjoy a Sunday brunch at Ferns Hideaway Restaurant at Byfield - "Marto” is very popular so bookings recommended.

Learn about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture at the Dreamtime Cultural Centre.

Take an easy walk up Double Heads National Park at Rosslyn Bay Harbour - the views are breathtaking.

Purchase a day pass with Cool Waters Holiday Village to enjoy the water slides and pool, jumping pillow and other activities.

Book a tour with TMC Tours at Mount Morgan.

Book Little Johnny's Tours if you feel like leaving the car behind.

Fossick for thunder eggs at Mount Hay Gemstone tourist park - a great day trip from the Capricorn Coast if you're wanting something really different.

Drive up to Mount Archer at sunset - the views are breathtaking over Rockhampton to the west and the Capricorn Coast to the east.

Discover the beauty of Byfield and its talented residents at Nob Creek Pottery or head up to Stoney or Waterpark Creek for a swim and picnic.

Upper Stoney Creek is the perfect spot for a day out with the family.
Upper Stoney Creek is the perfect spot for a day out with the family.

Stand-up paddle board hire with Learn 2 Surf.

Student Sarah Yinger, 21, from Pennsylvania, US, enjoys the stand-up paddle boarding with Learn2Surf at Yeppoon Main Beach on Friday.
Student Sarah Yinger, 21, from Pennsylvania, US, enjoys the stand-up paddle boarding with Learn2Surf at Yeppoon Main Beach on Friday.

Collect your free copy of our 2017 Southern Great Barrier Reef Destination Guide, as well as a local Capricorn Coast street map (proudly sponsored by McDonald's) and your selection of brochures from our Yeppoon Visitor Info Centre.

Create your own "hotel compendium” by using two copies of each brochure, so that when your guests take one there's one left in the folder to restock.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  capricorn coast easter activities school holidays southern great barrier reef

GKI's iconic Rainbow Hut transformed into new store, Tropical Vibes

The couple said the purchase of the Rainbow Hut was something they'd dreamed of for the past three years.

