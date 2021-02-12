Menu
An urgent email sent to Federal MPs have urged them to get to Canberra by car or plane as Victoria considers a snap lockdown.
Politics

‘Get out now’: Warning to MPs in Victoria

by Evin Priest, Finn McHugh
12th Feb 2021 11:49 AM

Melbourne MPs have been urgently advised to fly or drive to Canberra before midnight to attend parliament next week with the Victorian government weighing up a snap lockdown in Melbourne.

An email sent to MPs on Friday said it was "highly recommended any Members who are in the greater Melbourne area bring forward their travel plans to arrive in Canberra today, Friday, February 12".

Federal MPs based in the state's capital were on Friday morning urgently booking seats on commercial flights to get to the ACT in time for the sitting fortnight of federal parliament.

Premier Daniel Andrews is reportedly considering a lockdown of up to a week, with a five-day option being canvassed, to try and contain the spike in COVID-19 cases caused by a leak in the state's hotel quarantine system.

Mr Andrews is currently in a cabinet meeting considering the COVID-19 containment options, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison supporting calls for a "short, sharp" lockdown.

Originally published as 'Get out now': Warning to Victorian MPs

