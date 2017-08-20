Get pumped: Rockhampton's coolest new play things arrive

An artist's impression of the pop-jet plaza and tiered seating, arguably the coolest element of the Rockhampton Riverbank Redevelopment.

THE centrepiece of the Rockhampton riverbank's most exciting precinct arrived in the form of pop-up water jets today.

Families can expect to bask in the pop-jet plaza, arguably the biggest drawcard to the low bank, when Stage 2 works are completed in the first quarter of next year.

Rockhampton region councillor Drew Wickerson explained the shaded playground also doubles as a water feature, as the LED lights and liquid respond to music played through Quay St's smart lights.

Other exciting features along the low bank include The Pier restaurant, a South-Bank style playground, tiered seating cooled down by a fine mist of water and a series of major and minor art installations yet to be revealed.

Cr Wickerson said the $36 million project wasn't council's project, rather it was something for the entire community to enjoy and embrace.

He acknowledged some business had done it tough as a result of the works, but said time lost due to the April flood has been gathered back up, and the community could start to get excited for the big reveal.

The pop-up jets for the Rockhampton Riverbank's water plaza arrived yesterday.

"Sometimes you have to make a little bit of a mess, it's inconvenient and has an impact on business operating in tough times,” he said.

"But the end result is going to draw so many people back into the CBD.

"Stage 2 is the big chunk of the project and probably the one people are most hanging out for,” he said.

"Certainly the most fun part; the water jets, the tiered seating, the shading, The Pier, parklands and landscaping.

"We are starting to get excited for the big reveal.”