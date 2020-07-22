Menu
The Keppel Coast Girl Guides received a community grant for the provision of lifesaving and first-aid training and the purchase of slack-lining equipment among other things.
News

GET READY: Clubs eligible for $30k in grants

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
22nd Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CALLING all clubs and community groups in Livingstone Shire.

You will soon be able to apply for a share of $30,000 as part of the latest round of Livingstone Community Grants.

The scheme provides funding to community groups and sporting clubs to deliver innovative projects and programs that respond to local community needs.

Cr Pat Eastwood, who heads up the council’s Healthy and Inclusive Community portfolio, said the current round of funding opened on August 3.

He said the grants would provide up to $2000 to successful applications from not-for-profit community groups and sporting clubs.

“These grants provide a fantastic opportunity for groups of all sizes and purposes to obtain financial support towards projects which help to keep them up and running efficiently or add new functions to their capabilities,” Cr Eastwood said.

Jack's Paddock Inc. received a community grant for the installation of a path and children's play space.
“Some of the groups which benefited last year include Cockscomb Veterans’ Bush Retreat Inc. for the purchase and installation of concrete footings to support donga accommodation; Jack’s Paddock Inc for the installation of a path and children’s play space; Emu Park Historical Museum Society Inc for computing equipment, and Coowonga State School P&C for the purchase of a barbecue and mobile food-safe workbench, to name just a few.”

Cr Eastwood said the council would like to sincerely thank Inverness Yeppoon for its continued funding support towards these grants each year.

Round two of the 2019/20 grants was combined with the remaining funds from the Mayor’s Discretionary Fund and distributed to Livingstone Shire’s rural fire services following the Cobraball-Bungundarra bushfire last November.

Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria, be operating within Livingstone Shire Council’s Local Government Area, and be providing programs, outcomes or activities which benefit residents and improve overall community well-being.

The grants are administered through the Smarty Grants online platform with an applicant information session to be held on August 5, from 5.30pm-7pm, at the Community Education Room, The Hub, James St, Yeppoon.

The grants will open from August 3 to 5pm Friday, August 28.

CLICK HERE for more details, guidelines and the application page

For more information or to RSVP for the applicant information session, phone 4913 5000 or email LCG@livingstone.qld.gov.au

