Get ready for a great ride as Rocky Rumble returns

Queensland atom weight K1 champion Simone Offord will be back in the ring for Rocky Rumble 19 - Part 1 at Callaghan Park Racecourse this month.

MUAY THAI: Simone "Storm” Offord will have some added motivation when she steps into the ring at this month's Rocky Rumble 19 - Part 1.

It will be the first time the reigning Queensland K1 Atom Weight champion gets to fight in front of her family and friends - and she's determined to give it all she's got.

The 40-year-old mother-of-three will take on Brisbane's Chloe "Hard-Core” Hollier in the 53kg division in the February 23 event at Callaghan Park Racecourse.

The action-packed program will feature 15 muay thai bouts, an exhibition match and a charity fight between Rockhampton's business brothers Jon and Patrick Sharvin.

Event organiser Ruben Fraser-Parle said it was great to bring the fight night back to Rocky after the 2018 event proved a big hit.

The Muay Thai College's Tyson Ireland (left) was named the fighter of the night after his spirited win over Jackson Osborne in the 65kg modified muay thai bout at last year's Rocky Rumble.

"There was a lot of positive feedback from the public and sponsors last year which gave us the platform to keep the shows going,” he said.

"We have a lot of locals featuring and it's great to give them a chance to fight on home soil.

"It's a really entertaining night.

"The show takes you on a great ride and you really get caught up in the moment.

"As long as the public keeps supporting them, we'll keep bringing these events.”

Offord has won five of her seven fights, among them the unanimous points decision that saw her claim the Queensland title last year.

Simone Offord after she won the Queensland K1 Atom Weight title last year. Allan Reinikka ROK200917asimone1

She is primed for her upcoming fight, her first in about six months.

She has been training twice a day, six days a week in preparation for the showdown.

"I'm really excited to do a fight show in front of my family and friends and show them what I can do,” Offord said.

"I know they will support me regardless of the result but I really don't want to let them down.

"That's certainly provided some extra motivation at training because I don't want to lose.

"Every night when I go to bed I know I've done everything I can do to get myself ready. I've taken no shortcuts and always trained as hard as I can.”

Offord is looking forward to taking on Hollier, who she said was a talented young fighter.

"I just need to put my head down and focus on the task ahead,” she said.