Get ready for a wet and wild afternoon

Dark storm clouds over Rockhampton this morning.

Dark storm clouds over Rockhampton this morning.

CENTRAL Queensland is being warned to brace for a wild afternoon.

There is currently a strong wind warning issued for the Capricorn Coast and showers or storms are expected as far east as Emerald.

There is a chance parts of the region could see thunderstorms today.

The rainfall expected will be the largest fall since late March if forecast rain comes.

Rockhampton residents are being told to expect between 5 and 10mm of rain, thunder, lightning and high winds this afternoon.

Yeppoon can expect much of the same.

Patchy falls are expected to continue through until tomorrow morning.