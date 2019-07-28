Get ready for heart thumping, explosive sound of Japan

Yamato Drummers Jhonestu: Passion is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and is part of the 2019 See It Live Theatre Season.

Yamato Drummers Jhonestu: Passion is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council and is part of the 2019 See It Live Theatre Season.

GET ready for the heart thumping rhythm, thunderous sounds and explosive beats of the internationally renowned Yamato Drummers of Japan, performing at the Pilbeam Theatre tomorrow.

The staggering display of physical strength and ferocious skill is titled Jhonetsu: Passion.

Passion inspires. Passion motivates. Passion mobilizes people.

The unmistakable sound of the traditional Taiko drum, used in Shinto rituals, is challenged by Yamato as they use their entire bodies to produce their breathtaking beats.

With drums that weigh up to half a tonne, the Yamato drummers' remarkable physical strength and trademark infectious energy leaves audiences feeling totally exhilarated.

In addition to playing a variety of Japanese drums, Yamato performers also play traditional Japanese instruments including Chappa (small bronze cymbal), Shamisen (a three stringed instrument), Koto (a multi stringed made from a hollowed out tree), and the Shinobue (a seven-hole flute).

Yamato was founded in Japan's Nara Prefecture in 1993.

Every year, Yamato tours the world, creating and presenting original Yamato compositions and stages. The troupe will continue to cherish and uphold Yamato, the spirit of Japan.

FEEL THE PASSION