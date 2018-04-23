REVEALED: Grand opening date set for coast lagoon

SWIM TIME: The Livingstone Shire Council announces the official opening of the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct will be Saturday, May 5.

SWIM TIME: The Livingstone Shire Council announces the official opening of the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct will be Saturday, May 5. Contributed

IT'S ALL hands on deck for the Woollam Construction team building the Yeppoon Lagoon as they work towards the official opening date of Saturday, May 5.

As Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Bill Ludwig revealed the timing for the eagerly awaited opening (includes free family fun day from 2pm - 7pm) he described the lagoon as "a once in-a-lifetime project for our region".

"It is exciting to see this project finally coming to fruition with our contractor Woollam Construction work crews busy completing the final installations and landscaping to have the project ready for the opening," he said.

The lagoon, funded through LSC, the Queensland and Australian governments, is part of the $53m Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project.

NEARLY READY: A sneak peak at how the Yeppoon Lagoon is processing. Contributed

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said the major infrastructure project would provide a huge boost for tourism and the local economy for Livingstone Shire and surrounding areas.

"The entire Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project has transformed the Yeppoon foreshore and parts of the CBD, and allows the Capricorn Coast to continue to grow as a popular tourism destination, attracting visitors from far and wide," Ms Landry said.

Assistant Minister for Education and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she was looking forward to seeing the community enjoy the Lagoon precinct and foreshore for generations to come.

"The Queensland Government is extremely proud to have partnered with both Livingstone Shire Council and the Australian Government to make this grand vision for our region become a reality," Mrs Lauga said.

OPENING SOON: The Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation (Stages 3, 4 & 5) is a $53 million project. Contributed

The Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation (Stages 3, 4 & 5) is a $53 million project jointly funded with the Australian Government contributing $10 million, the Queensland Government contributing $29 million, and Livingstone Shire Council contributing $14 million. Further details of the full program of activities for the Yeppoon Lagoon Precinct opening will be communicated to the community via Livingstone Shire Council and The Morning Bulletin.

,

Mayor Ludwig said the official Lagoon Precinct opening is part of completing the overall Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project, where other elements of the project along the foreshore, solely funded by Council, are due for completion in the near future.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said this major infrastructure project would provide a huge boost for tourism and the local economy for Livingstone Shire and surrounding areas.

"The entire Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Project has transformed the Yeppoon foreshore and parts of the CBD, and allows the Capricorn Coast to continue to grow as a popular tourism destination, attracting visitors from far and wide," Ms Landry said.

Assistant Minister for Education and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said she was looking forward to seeing the community enjoy the Lagoon precinct and foreshore for generations to come. "The Queensland Government is extremely proud to have partnered with both Livingstone Shire Council and the Australian Government to make this grand vision for our region become a reality," Mrs Lauga said.