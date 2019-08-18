Get ready for the biggest garage sale this year

Several sales are being held in Rockhampton next month as part of the national Garage Sale Trail.

Several sales are being held in Rockhampton next month as part of the national Garage Sale Trail. John Koh

CLEAN out your garage and get your piggy bank ready - the Garage Sale Trail is coming up.

The nation's biggest garage sale event is set to be held in Rockhampton over October 19 20.

More than 16,000 households have registered in the Rockhampton Region.

"This is a very fun event that also promotes an important message about the benefits of living more sustainably,” Cr Neil Fisher said.

"Every item that finds a second life in a new home is one less item going to landfill, and a win for everyone involved.

"As well as being a great and sustainable way to declutter, the garage sales are also a good way to make a bit of extra cash.

"Last year, garage sale hosts brought in an average of $309 each.

"The Garage Sale Trail is supported by Rockhampton Regional Council, along with 139 other councils across the country.

"It is free for households, schools, and community groups in participating areas to register, so head over to the website now to add your sale to the trail.”

