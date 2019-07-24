Menu
Yvonne Pearson, Anne Travers, who was crowned the last year's Seniors' Week queen, and Bev Oldfield.
Council News

Get ready for this year's annual Seniors' Week luncheon

Aden Stokes
by
24th Jul 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BACK once again for young and old, the annual Central Highlands Seniors' Week luncheon is just around the corner.

Join Mayor Kerry Hayes and councillors at the Springsure Bauhinia Memorial Hall from 10am on Tuesday, August 20.

"This event is extremely well regarded in the community, I hear local seniors are already contacting council and support agencies for event information,” Cr Hayes said.

"Keeping with tradition, the oldest male and female guests will be crowned the Seniors' Week King and Queen and we are hosting the one and a half hour 'Practically Perfect' performance by musician Julie Andrews.”

Cr Hayes reminded people that bookings were essential as spaces are limited.

To register, call council on 1300242686.

Free bus shuttles will also be provided, with seat bookings required. For transport from Tieri, Gemfields or Rolleston, please let council staff know when registering.

Shuttle times

  • Duaringa - 7am
  • Dingo - 7.20am
  • Bluff - 7.45am
  • Blackwater - 8am
  • Capella - 8.15am
  • Comet - 8.30am
  • Emerald - 8.45am
  • Springsure - 9.45am
