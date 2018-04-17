Menu
Emergency Services, Mayor Bill Ludwig and Council's Local Disaster Coordinator David Mazzaferri at the Council's Storm Surge and Tsunami Information Day in November.
Council News

Get Ready, Get Resilient, Get informed

Steph Allen
by
17th Apr 2018 4:06 PM

THE Livingstone Shire community is getting ready to celebrate the official opening of the newly-completed Centre of Excellence for Disaster Management, Innovation and Community Resilience.

Otherwise known as The Hub, the centre will be holding a Get Ready, Get Resilient family fun event on April 28 from 10am to 2pm at Beaman Park, Yeppoon.

The day will showcase a range of activities, including feature displays by Emergency Service agencies and kids' activities.

Mayor Bill Ludwig said the most exciting part of the Get Ready, Get Resilient day will be the opportunity for residents to take a tour through The Hub.

The Hub project received $3.35 million in funding under the Natural Disaster Resilience Program (a joint initiative between the State and Federal Government) and $2.875 million from Livingstone Shire Council.

"This is a fantastic event for the community to be part of, to not only see inside this state-of-the-art facility, but to learn about the importance of disaster preparedness and community resilience,” Mayor Ludwig said.

Representatives from the Queensland Police Service, Queensland Ambulance Service, State Emergency Services, Coast Guard, Surf Life Saving Queensland and Queensland Fire and Emergency Service will be on hand to provide important to residents about disaster preparedness.

