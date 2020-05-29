Get ready: Hastings Deering opens 2021 apprenticeships

OPPORTUNITY: Third year diesel fitter apprentice Tash Stark and first year engine reconditioner apprentice Damien Broom. Picture: supplied

OPPORTUNITY: Third year diesel fitter apprentice Tash Stark and first year engine reconditioner apprentice Damien Broom. Picture: supplied

APPLICATIONS open next Monday for Hastings Deering's 2021 apprenticeship intake.

The mining and construction support company is offering 40 new positions as part of its 2021 campaign "hope for the future".

Five trades will be available across nine of the company's workshops including Mackay, Brisbane, Toowoomba, Rockhampton, Townsville, Cairns, Mt Isa, Darwin and Alice Springs.

Hastings Deering's general manager of people and external affairs Vincent Cosgrove said the company was keen to increase applications from regional areas.

"Of our 2020 intake, 49 per cent were mature age, so we want to encourage all applicants that you are never too old to start a new career," Mr Cosgrove said.

"It also included 13 per cent female and 7 per cent indigenous apprentices.

"We are on the hunt to find those people passionate about reaching their potential and driven to be a part of a business with a people focus and diverse opportunities."

In Mackay, the trades available include diesel fitters, boilermakers, mechanical fitters and auto electricians.

Mr Cosgrove said while the 2021 intake offered fewer places than in previous years, this was not due to COVID-19, but just the usual ebb and flow of business.

Apprenticeships are for four years with the ability to complete earlier.

All apprentices receive a nationally recognised qualification.

Applications close midnight July 5 and can be submitted online here.

Five tips for making sure your application stands out:

1. Include an up to date resume outlining any work experience, part-time work, volunteering, hobbies etc.

2. Include a short cover letter about why you are passionate about the apprenticeship you are applying for and how your extra-curricular activities demonstrate this.

3. Find out as much as you can about Hastings Deering and the apprenticeship and use this knowledge to tailor your application to your own experience.

4. Make sure your resume and cover letter are formatted well and have been proof read and are free of grammar and spelling mistakes

5. Take your time and thoroughly complete all questions and attach all requested documents.