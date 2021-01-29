Get ready: Rocky rates notices are in the post

Residents across the Rockhampton region should prepare to part with their cash, with January rates notices expected to arrive soon.

Rockhampton Regional Council has issued the rates notices and ratepayers will have until February 24 to secure their 10 per cent early payment discount.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher said if you weren’t a fan of waiting for rates notices in the post, it was the perfect time to sign up for eNotices.

“You’ll notice a banner on your envelope reminding you about the free, easy, and environmentally friendly way to get your rates notices, water, bills and animal registrations,” Cr Fisher said.

“Just look at the eNotice reference number on your paper notice, head to our website, and spend two minutes signing up.

“From then on you’ll just get your bills via email and have access to an online account where you can view them at any time.

“You can also set up direct debits to spread the cost of your notice over the year.”

Cr Fisher said council expected paper notices to arrive by February 8.

“We obviously have thousands of notices to send out so it can take a couple of weeks for them to land on the doormat, but if you haven’t received your notice by February 8 please give us a call so we can check everything is as it should be,” he said.

“If you pay by 24 February you’ll also be able to take advantage of the 10 per cent early payment discount.

“Our customer service team can get very busy during this time so you may find it easier to pop on our website and look at all the information there if you can.”

For more information on rates and eNotices head to: https://www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au/AboutCouncil/Finance-Rates-and-Budget/Rates