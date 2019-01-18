Menu
Kerrie Hall setting up her stall, Bootie in a Bottle, at the Rockhampton Show.
News

Get ready to nab your stall at Rockhampton Show

18th Jan 2019 2:19 PM
ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has announced that the much anticipated Expressions of Interest process to secure a stall at the 2019 Rockhampton Agricultural Show were now open.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said she was excited to see plans for the Show progressing so well.

"After the split last year, council took temporary ownership of the Show to get it back on track,” she said.

"We have a committee organised, the Showman's Guild on board, and everything is going to be back on one site - we know that's what the community wanted and we are excited to get it delivered.

"Now we need local businesses and organisations to get involved and make sure the 2019 Show will be one to remember.

"There are spaces available for indoor and outdoor stall holders as well as food vendors, and with the entry price dropped to just $5 we are expecting record numbers through the gates.

"We have reduced the prices for exhibitors with sites starting at just $300.

"We are expecting a lot of interest, so please get in touch now to avoid disappointment.”

Go to www.rockyshow.com.au/Get-Involved/Exhibitors to download an exhibitor Expression of Interest form.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

