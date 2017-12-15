Get ready to sweat CQ, it's going to be one hot Christmas

L-R Backpackers Tessa Jaspers and Jared Lister cool off at the Rockhampton Aquatic Centre after swapping their Euoropean winter for the heat of a very hot Australian summer.

PREPARE the stubbie coolers and fill the pool, the temperature is climbing in the lead-up to Christmas.

In the week to December 21, fine conditions are forecast as the mercury hits "above average” temperatures across Central Queensland.

A Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist, Michael Paech said temperatures in inland areas such as Emerald, Blackwater, Dysart and Clermont could reach anywhere from 2°C to 5°C above average for this time of the year.

"The closer you get to the coast, there is more likely to be average temperatures,” Mr Paech said.

The Rockhampton forecast is mostly sunny or partly cloudy for the next week with maximum temperatures between 32°C and 33°C, and a minimum 22°C to 23°C.

Mr Paech believed mid-30°C temperatures would not occur closer to the coast in areas such as Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Gladstone.

Historically, the maximum average temperature for Rockhampton at this time of the year is 32°C while the minimum average is 21°C.

Biloela could see temperatures reach 34°C or 35°C in the coming days.

The BoM forecast shows Blackwater could feel 36 or 37 degree heat in this period as well as similar temperatures in Emerald, Clermont, Middlemount and Moranbah.

Mr Paech said the only possibility of a shower during this period is "perhaps very coastal through this weekend into next week”.

"More likely, that's only going to affect very isolated activity around Yeppoon and Emu Park,” he said.

However, he said most of the rainfall would be offshore.