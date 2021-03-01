Get scripts, chemist supplies delivered with new app

The Chemist2U app allows customers to access their medication and over-the-counter remedies.

A new app has been developed allowing customers to access their medication and over-the-counter remedies and have them delivered on the same day.

The app, Chemist2U, is connected with local community pharmacies in Rockhampton and all prescription medication is dispensed by a qualified pharmacist.

The app has come about after COVID-19 as most people have all experienced the benefits of staying home and isolating when sick.

COVID-19 has changed consumer behaviour in many ways and has encouraged shoppers to transact remotely for the benefits of convenience, and not wanting or being able to leave their homes.

In three easy steps the Chemist2U app removes these hurdles, by streamlining the process to access medicines, pain relief and other pharmacy supplies but most importantly treatment can start sooner.

“Through the act of staying at home when you’re unwell, we have minimised the spread of not only COVID-19 but other illnesses such as the flu,” said Chemist2U Founder, Dr Matthew Cullen.

“Chemist2U is the next revolution in healthcare, propelling pharmacies into the delivery app market, by bringing same day delivery of medicine and more straight to your door.”

Customers can use the Chemist2U app to fill prescriptions, store and access repeat prescriptions and order products ranging from pain relief to nappies, vitamins and supplements to over-the-counter medications for delivery within hours for a small delivery fee.

Originally conceived when Dr Cullen was a medical student himself, delivering medication to the elderly as a part time job, he noticed the importance of providing such a service to those in need and the gap in the existing pharmaceutical system.

“I spent years delivering medication to the elderly and incapacitated when I was studying medicine,” he said.

“When Uber and Deliveroo launched in the Australian market I immediately started to think of how the pharmacy industry could evolve to provide this type of convenience and community service to those in greatest need.”

Nick Pearson from Aspley Day & Night Pharmacy in Brisbane has also realised the benefits of Chemist2U for his customers.

“Chemist2U appeals to many people, from time poor Australians; mums and dads with young children; to customers who don’t have access to transport or have to rely on their carer, family or friends going out to make these purchases,” he said.

“Especially in this time of advised social distancing we are excited to be able to offer the Chemist2U service to our customers.”