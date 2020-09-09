‘Get some? Get tested’: Gonorrhoea triples in CQ

The expanded gonorrhoea figures in 2020 might be due to more people getting tested.

CASES of gonorrhoea have more than tripled in Central Queensland so far this year compared to annual records.

CQ Health data suggests there have been 243 cases of gonorrhoea since the start of 2020, in contrast with 2015 to 2019’s average of 73.

Other sexually transmitted infections seem not have made the same inroads: instances of chlamydia sit at 611 this year, compared with an average of 685 in the past five years.

CQ Health Sexual Health Service nurse unit manager Candise Bradshaw said the expanded figures might be due to more people getting tested and the further deterioration of stigma might continue the upward trend.

“The high numbers of gonorrhoea may be attributed to an increase in the community

accessing screening and treatment to enable more cases to be diagnosed,” she said.

“CQ Health is committed to breaking down barriers and empowering people to access free

and confidential screening and treatment through increasing services and awareness.

“It is highly likely that this will contribute to further increases in cases diagnosed in the

region.”

Before 2018, CQ Health’s STI data represented “site-specific positive results” rather than those of “discrete individuals”, which might have included more than one recording for any single person.

Therefore by the current reporting method, the number of gonorrhoea cases relative to previous years might in fact be even greater.

Ms Bradshaw said gonorrhoea was more common than other STIs and up to 70 per cent of people with the infection presented no symptoms.

She said treatment of gonorrhoea involved a single course of antibiotics.

“It is very important that anyone who is sexually active or engaging in high-risk behaviour books a confidential appointment and gets tested,” Ms Bradshaw said.

“If left untreated, gonorrhoea can have long-term effects on fertility and reproductive health.

“The message is simple: Get some? Get tested.”

CQ Health’s jurisdiction covers much of Capricornia, the Banana Shire and the Central Highlands.