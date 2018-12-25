Get some seafood on your plate: New restaurant opens up

SEAFOOD lovers unite, there is a new eatery in town to dig your crab claws into.

A separate entity to the motel, Ryan Deller-Smith and wife Hayley Vandenberg have opened their own restaurant in the upstairs of the Fitzroy Motor Inn, Port Scallywag.

Located across from Officeworks on Fitzroy St, the restaurant is a revival of the old popular Muddy Waters Seafood Restaurant which closed five years ago.

The site itself comes with a bit more history.

In the circa of the 60s and 70s, a food store Knott and Plumb occupied the corner. It was well known for the milkshakes, homemade pies, cream homemade ice creams.

The motel sold for $1 million in September and the Indian owners put the restaurant out on the market for lease.

Mr Deller-Smith, a qualified chef, came across the advert and after being unemployed for a few months, he decided to take the plunge.

"I had enough and decided it was time to do something for myself,” he said.

Mr Deller-Smith grew up around Middlemount and Blackwater before moving to the United Kingdom when he was 12.

It was overseas where he did his chef trade before returning to Australia.

He has worked in Mackay, Great Keppel Island and in restaurants in Sydney's George St - to name a few.

Being European-trained, he prefers restaurant style, fine dining and pub style food

He chose to keep the restaurant in the seafood style.

"To try and fill the gap in the market,” he said.

"Around Rocky you can go anywhere and get a crumbed steak, parmy, fish and chips... it's all imported and not using local items.

"I am not going to do pub food, I want to be a restaurant.:”

The inside of the restaurant itself underwent a major facelift with some new paintwork to the replace the old maroon, purple and navy walls.

The kitchen also had some works done in the two-month long renovations.

A major factor Mr Deller-Smith wanted to implement was to use local food, buying only local produce.

The fish and other seafood product is sourced from Glenmore Seafoods.

In other interesting menu options, there is also Crocodile tail on the board.

"Why not, we have a crocodile farm down the road,” Mr Deller-Smith said.

Coming from the UK, there are all the "walkabout Aussie bars” where there is the Australian beers and crocodile, emu and kangaroo is on the menu.

But Mr Deller-Smith said we don't even offer them in our restaurants here, but he hopes to changes that.

In his many years of being in the chef game, it is about giving customers what they want.

"You need to keep customers happy, especially with the amount of food shows on television, everyone is very opinionated and they think they know it all,” he said.

"A lot of people don't go out and order something they have to pay they and they don't know if they will like.

"So what they will do is order something they know they like.”