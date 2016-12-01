Get storm ready with SES app

APP TECH: The SES Assistance app is available to download on Apple and Android devices via iTunes and Google Play.

STORM and cyclone season is upon us and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is encouraging residents to be prepared by taking advantage of the SES Assistance App and getting tech savvy this season

State Emergency Service (SES) Regional Manager Andrew Wyatt said the SES Assistance app was a great way to 'skip' the call centre queue following a natural disaster and ensure your request would be in the system.

"By having a second way to contact the SES, this app not only decreases calls to 132 500 but also assists in capturing most, if not all the information before SES volunteers arrive on scene," Mr Wyatt said.

"This additional method for requesting SES assistance embraces new technology and is in line with the way so many of us communicate via smart devices now."

Mr Wyatt said the app captures vital information the SES requires to prioritise and manage requests from the public.

"The app is so easy to use and gives people a record of the request made, which can be very useful amongst the chaos that often follows in the aftermath of a severe weather event.

The user will be given a reference number after lodging their request and will be able to update their information via the 132 500 contact centre, if required."

Residents should ensure their homes were clear of debris and that they had an emergency kit ready should they be without power or water this storm season.

"Residents should ensure their gutters are clear and that they have no branches overhanging their house," Mr Wyatt said.

Make sure you have your emergency kit ready and checked, because once a storm hits, it's too late. In the hours before the storm approaches, you should bring in loose outdoor items and secure items which can't be moved, such as swing sets and trampolines.

Move your car undercover and away from trees, and remember to seek shelter indoors, never under trees.

"After the storm hits, be alert for debris around the house as well as fallen trees and powerlines."

The app is available to download on Apple and Android devices via iTunes and Google Play.

Residents can also lodge their request for SES assistance at www.132500.qld.gov.au. To contact the SES for assistance, please call 132 500; in a life-threatening emergency dial Triple Zero (000).

For updated weather information visit www.bom.gov.au and for further information on how to prepare visit www.getready.qld.gov.au.