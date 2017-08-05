Get swapping in Rockhampton this weekend

BARGAIN HUNTERS: Stall holder Colleen Corbett from Mackay was selling African stone and timber carvings at Rocky Swap last year. Who knows what you could find this year.

TODAY:

6AM:

The Rocky Swap at Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry is $6 (including site holders), $2 kids under 12 years, FREE for kids under 5 years. More than 1100 exhibitor are locked in for the event, which also celebrates its 21th consecutive year in motion. Please note dogs allowed. Public access to the grounds is through gates 1, 3, 5, 7 and 8. Map and details included in today's issue (page 11).

7.30AM:

Yoga for all ages at Goss Park, Gladstone Road. Cost $5. Phone Leesa 0438 342 158.

8.30AM:

Breastfeeding Education Class at the Rockhampton Community Health Centre. Cost $20 for current ABA members or $90 ($75 concession). Breastfeeding Education Classes are run by qualified ABA Counsellors and Community Educators. We encourage parents to attend while pregnant. These sessions aim to add to what you've learnt at antenatal classes, to give up-to-date information and ideas about breastfeeding and parenting in the early days. For more information phone 4936 1719.

10AM:

All Saints' Fete at the Anglican Parish of North Rockhampton, Simpson Street. Fun for all ages, stalls, food, entertainment, children's activities.

10AM:

Yeppoon Triathlon Festival kids aquathlon at Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

10.30AM:

ADFAS Rockhampton will host Julie Ewington at the Rockhampton Regional Library Fitzroy Room. Cost $25 for visitors (free to members). Visit www.adfas.org for more information.

11AM:

Bunnings Warehouse free Quick Refresh, Repair and Maintenance D.I.Y workshop. Phone 4923 0400.

12.30PM:

Bunnings Warehouse free Quick Refresh, Repair and Maintenance D.I.Y workshop. Phone 4923 0400.

1PM:

The Cawarral Community Hall Old Time / New Vogue Dance. Entry $8. Phone Del 4935 4866.

2PM:

Bunnings Warehouse free Quick Refresh, Repair and Maintenance D.I.Y workshop. Phone 4923 0400.

5PM:

Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds Scarecrow Night. Come along & support the local Rec Grounds for a fun family night. Make a Scarecrow, prize for the most creative & all Scarecrows will be displayed! Bar is open plus catering with Hot chips, Chicken & Beef Roast Rolls PLUS Dessert. Colouring competition with prizes and Raffle. For more information phone 0429 340 246.

6.30PM:

"ASTRONOMICAL” presented by the Townsville Astronomy Group and Full Throttle Theatre Company. Tickets are free to local residents courtesy of Livingstone Shire Council, as an intro to National Service Week.Suitable for ages 6 to 95. BYO chairs. Bookings essential - 0476 590 004.

7PM:

CQ Capras Vs Townsville Blackhawks at Brown Park. Visit www.capras.com.au

TOMORROW:

6.30AM:

Yeppoon Triathlon Festival at Anzac Parade, Yeppoon. A field of 420 competitors will take on three triathlons.

7AM:

Rockhampton Mr Archer Lions Club Book Fair at Hinchcliffe Street, Kawana.. Books for all ages. Entry is free.

8AM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

8AM:

Scrutiny, Strength and Conditioning 3 Lift Comp at Alexandra Street. FREE for all Scrutiny Members and just a $10 Registration fee for non Members. Free admission.

10AM:

Mt Chalmers History Centre will be open today. View a pictorial display of life and times of an old gold and copper mine. Free entry but donations are appreciated.

1PM:

Train rides in the park at Leichhardt Park, corner of Cambridge and Campbell Streets. Ride behind a steam engine or a diesel locomotive around the park. Family fun for all ages. Cost $2 per ride. Phone 0409 361 955.

1.30PM:

Pinot and Pastels at the Rockhampton Art Gallery. Held on the first Sunday of the month Pinot and Pastels is time out for yourself in this Sunday afternoon class.Join friends or make new ones at the relaxed class that lets you unwind and experiment in a time and space just for you. Come once or come every month there is no commitment except to unwind. visit www.rockhampton artgallery-

.com.au.