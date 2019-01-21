Get the BBQ ready, Rocky's first masterclass is here

BBQ MASTER: Chris Harth with his QLD BBQ Championships trophy where he placed 4th overall. Chris is pictured here at Beef Australia cooking in the Smoking Yak tent.

BBQ MASTER: Chris Harth with his QLD BBQ Championships trophy where he placed 4th overall. Chris is pictured here at Beef Australia cooking in the Smoking Yak tent. Allan Reinikka

CALLING all barbecue pitmasters, low and slow enthusiasts and smokin' chefs - this is the class for you.

Over the last few years the likes of barbecueing food through a low and slow process, using a smoker, using charcoal and cooking over fire has become trendy.

Tapping in on this is Rockhampton man Chris Harth.

Mr Harth is a keen barbecuer and regularly participates in competition barbecues, under his team MY Q 4U.

Channelling his experience and sharing it with others, Mr Harth is hosting a Barbecue Competition Master Class next month.

MY Q4U's pork ribs that took out 3rd at the Burleigh Barbecue Championships last year. Chris Harth

Mr Harth will go through what happens in a competition scenario from prepping and trimming meat, how to cook it, the mindset, what the judges look for and how to present the boxes.

The lucky contenders will be able to have a play with all sorts of meat from brisket, pork shoulder and ribs, lamb racks and shoulder and the "dirty bird of comps” - chicken thighs.

He will also run through rub and flavour profiles and sauces.

"It's about the tenderness of the meat, you do get judged on the taste, texture and appearance... backyard cooks will certainly improve skills... not just the competition side.... they will see benefits out of it,” Mr Harth said.

The barbecue comp extraordinaire has competed in nine competitions from 2016.

BEEF 2018: cooking up a strom at The Smokin Yak, Gary Polkinghorne and Chris Harth. Allan Reinikka ROK070518abeef8

He hopes this year to be compete in one in Port Douglas and a invitational one in Sydney, which is the best of the best.

He has had some good wins including 10th overall in the Bundy Battles, 4th overall at BBQ 'n' Beer Roadshow including 1st in brisket and 3rd in pork and reserve grand champion at Burleigh, with a 3rd in pork ribs.

It is this knowledge and winning achievements he will be able to share with his fellow students at the Saleyards Distillery and Cafe next month.

He has also participated in a number of class as well, including some with guests of the American television show, BBQ Pittmasters, Harry Soo and Tuffy Stone.

"It's not just my experience have encountered in the Australian barbecue circuit... I have been taught by some of American's best barbecuers,” Mr Harth said.

Brisket prepped in the box ready to go at the Burleigh BBQ championships competition. Chris Harth

This will be the first class held in the Rockhampton region and Mr Harth says there is a strong interest in the hobby.

"There's a few guys in the local backyard scene that are interested in the competition side of things... this will give them a bit of insight... give them a bit of edge,” he said.

The culture of the competitions is always friendly and is a main part of why he keeps doing it, Mr Harth said.

"It is the live fire atmosphere... the comp scene... everyone is a family... we all want to do well... we are all prepared to roll up our sleeves, if someone is not going well... you just get in and give them a hand... it's big camaraderie,” he said.

It has gained a lot more traction in Australia in the recent years, as can be evident by the amount of barbecue-related products there are on the shelves these days.

"It's man's primal instinct... playing with fire... it takes us back to the dark ages... cooking huge chunks of meat in the caves, this is just a more refined process,” Mr Harth said.

The meat is being supplied from Reggie Brooks at Parkhurst Quality Meats.

Mr Harth said when looking to barbecue meat, you need to look at size and quality. "You're always looking for a fresh quality product, the fresher the better, and if you are cooking for 50 guests you need a decent size meat, you need to think about that,” he said.

Chicken prepped in the box ready to go at the Burleigh BBQ championships competition. Chris Harth

COMPETITION BBQ Master Class

Saleyards Distillery and Cafe

February 2, from 7.30am

Competition break down of what goes in boxes, how to cook them, tips and tviks

Tickets on eventbrite.com.au

Find MY Q4U on Facebook