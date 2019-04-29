Menu
Queensland police have been forced to get between Senator Fraser Anning and a heckler at an Adani related press conference.
Politics

‘Get the f--- out’: Heckler targets Anning

by Patrick Billings
29th Apr 2019 3:47 PM
QUEENSLAND police have been forced to get between Senator Fraser Anning and a heckler at an Adani related press conference.

The confrontation happened in the West End where the controversial Senator was with several of his Conservative National Party candidates.

Video on the Yelling At Racist Dogs Facebook page shows the plainclothes police stepping in between the man and Mr Anning.

The officers, who have been assigned to protect Mr Anning, were also at his media event in Gatton west of Brisbane yesterday.

Footage shows the man barrelling into a press conference to hurl abuse at the senator.

"What the f*** are you doing dog, get the f*** out of West End," the unidentified man said.

"Fifty f****** people died in Christchurch does that f****** mean anything to you, you f****** maggot."

Mr Anning can be heard responding "get going you filthy animal" as another party candidate joins in.

"Three hundred died in Sri Lanka, what did you say about it," Paul Taylor, who is number two on Mr Anning's Senate ticket, said.

"You are the prince of cowards."

Mr Anning drew international condemnation and a parliamentary censure when he said the Christchurch massacre - which left 50 Mosque worshippers dead - was the result of Muslim immigration to New Zealand.

The violence has seen Queensland Police attach a security detail to Mr Anning's recent public events.

