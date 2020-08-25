Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Get the f--- out of my place’ man threatens police

Kerri-Anne Mesner
25th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN with a seven-page criminal record swore at police when they turned up in his street to deal with a fight outside the man’s house.

Jason Paul Cameron pleaded guilty on August 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one of obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police attended a Kawana address for an unrelated matter when Cameron yelled at officers “white dogs” and “get the f--- out of my place” after police had entered his yard.

He said police tried to calm Cameron down, but he continued swearing.

Mr Fox said Cameron resisted police as they tried to place him in the back of a police vehicle, kicking the back of the vehicle.

He said police found marijuana in the front, left hip pocket of his pants.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Cameron, the father of five who received the single parent payment, was confused and upset after a fight occurred out the front of his house between people he did not know.

Cameron was fined $1100 and convictions were recorded.

marijuana charge obstruct police officer rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revenge plot: Why mum made bomb threats to six businesses

        Premium Content Revenge plot: Why mum made bomb threats to six businesses

        News She caused three evacuations and Stockland Rockhampton to shut down for 1.5 hours - and it was all for revenge.

        LIVE - PAYNE CUP: Watch TCC versus St Brendan’s here

        Premium Content LIVE - PAYNE CUP: Watch TCC versus St Brendan’s here

        Rugby League LIVESTREAM: Teams to face off in highly anticipated local derby

        Police called to incident at Rocky CBD bank

        Premium Content Police called to incident at Rocky CBD bank

        News MAN inside the bank and threatening staff.

        Residents criticise lack of Browne Park Stadium consultation

        Premium Content Residents criticise lack of Browne Park Stadium consultation

        News One Nation’s candidate demands the Qld Govt release the stadium’s feasibility...