‘Get the f--- out of my place’ man threatens police

A MAN with a seven-page criminal record swore at police when they turned up in his street to deal with a fight outside the man’s house.

Jason Paul Cameron pleaded guilty on August 17 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing a dangerous drug and one of obstruct police.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police attended a Kawana address for an unrelated matter when Cameron yelled at officers “white dogs” and “get the f--- out of my place” after police had entered his yard.

He said police tried to calm Cameron down, but he continued swearing.

Mr Fox said Cameron resisted police as they tried to place him in the back of a police vehicle, kicking the back of the vehicle.

He said police found marijuana in the front, left hip pocket of his pants.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Cameron, the father of five who received the single parent payment, was confused and upset after a fight occurred out the front of his house between people he did not know.

Cameron was fined $1100 and convictions were recorded.