Get the kids out of the house with these fun activities

Ethan Ganter, 2, trying out the gymnastics equipment from Victoria Park.

Ethan Ganter, 2, trying out the gymnastics equipment from Victoria Park. Rachael Conaghan

SCHOOL holidays are well and truly in swing. Here is your guide to what to do today:

CHEEKY MONKEYS

School holiday fun at the Indoor Sports Arena. Indoor netball, soccer and cricket, beach volleyball and tennis, dancing, water play/swimming, ball games, arts and crafts and afternoon chill sessions in movie room.

37 Hollingsworth St, 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Closed from Dec 22 and Jan 6.

From five years, $30 per day.

Phone 4927 8499 to book.

GYMNASTICS AND TRAMPOLINE

Holiday fun at Victoria Park. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 12 noon.

Wear flexible but not baggy clothes, no skirts and clean socks. Bring water bottle and morning tea.

Phone 4922 5986. $15 per session.

CHRISTMAS CRAFTS

Create your own Christmas pot plant and other fun activities.

Suitable for ages five and up.

Today and tomorrow: Yeppoon Library, 10am. Today: Byfield Library, 3pm.

Bookings essential, phone 4913 3850.

STOCKLAND FUN

Today children can decorate a Christmas bauble. From 11am to 2pm.

In the Food Court, across from Just Jeans. Different activity each day.