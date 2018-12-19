Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ethan Ganter, 2, trying out the gymnastics equipment from Victoria Park.
Ethan Ganter, 2, trying out the gymnastics equipment from Victoria Park. Rachael Conaghan
Whats On

Get the kids out of the house with these fun activities

vanessa jarrett
by
19th Dec 2018 6:00 AM

SCHOOL holidays are well and truly in swing. Here is your guide to what to do today:

CHEEKY MONKEYS

School holiday fun at the Indoor Sports Arena. Indoor netball, soccer and cricket, beach volleyball and tennis, dancing, water play/swimming, ball games, arts and crafts and afternoon chill sessions in movie room.

37 Hollingsworth St, 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Closed from Dec 22 and Jan 6.

From five years, $30 per day.

Phone 4927 8499 to book.

GYMNASTICS AND TRAMPOLINE

Holiday fun at Victoria Park. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9am to 12 noon.

Wear flexible but not baggy clothes, no skirts and clean socks. Bring water bottle and morning tea.

Phone 4922 5986. $15 per session.

CHRISTMAS CRAFTS

Create your own Christmas pot plant and other fun activities.

Suitable for ages five and up.

Today and tomorrow: Yeppoon Library, 10am. Today: Byfield Library, 3pm.

Bookings essential, phone 4913 3850.

STOCKLAND FUN

Today children can decorate a Christmas bauble. From 11am to 2pm.

In the Food Court, across from Just Jeans. Different activity each day.

indoor sports arena school holiday activities school holiday guide victoria park gymnastic and trampoline club whats on rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'Never give up hope' on achieving university dream

    premium_icon 'Never give up hope' on achieving university dream

    News CQUniversity graduate's compelling story reminds people 'there is always help out there' for students from disadvantaged backgrounds

    • 19th Dec 2018 6:49 AM
    First steps taken to re-open major Mount Morgan attraction

    premium_icon First steps taken to re-open major Mount Morgan attraction

    Council News Getting people back to the Fireclay Caverns top priority for council

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    • 19th Dec 2018 7:03 AM
    Bumbling cocaine dealers try selling to each other

    premium_icon Bumbling cocaine dealers try selling to each other

    News Old habits die hard in cocaine plan slip-up

    • 19th Dec 2018 6:20 AM

    Local Partners