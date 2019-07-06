Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Australian Army Abrams Tank on display at a previous Talisman Sabre Open Day.
An Australian Army Abrams Tank on display at a previous Talisman Sabre Open Day. Chris Ison ROK050715ctalisman7
News

Get up close and personal with military personnel

6th Jul 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of military personnel will descend on Rockhampton Showgrounds over the weekend, ready to welcome the community to the 2019 Talisman Sabre Open Day.

The biennial open day will be held today - and locals will once again have the chance to check out the latest land, air and water based military equipment up close and personal.

The day will feature everything from armoured vehicles to helicopters from Australia, US and participating nations, as well as weapon displays, K9 dogs, and performances by the Australian Army Band from the First Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment.

The Open Day will be held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds from 11.30am to 4pm.

Entry is $2 per person, and kids under five for free.

Parking is available for $2 at the Rockhampton State High School.

Water refill stations will be placed throughout the venue. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own water bottle.

All proceeds will go to Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat Inc. and Legacy Rockhampton.

For any inquiries, phone 1800426352.

getting out talisman sabre tmbcommunity whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Shipping container thefts cost train driver $23,000

    premium_icon Shipping container thefts cost train driver $23,000

    Crime A TRAIN driver stole four shipping containers from two Central Queensland companies over 16 months

    Former chief steward: Why I walked away from racing career

    premium_icon Former chief steward: Why I walked away from racing career

    News New life as solicitor but racing memories run strong

    Meet the 83yo Marmor grazier who's been hit 10 times by levy

    premium_icon Meet the 83yo Marmor grazier who's been hit 10 times by levy

    News Reg Shields had plenty on his plate before audit

    NRL clubs reach out to CQ player after Confraternity final

    premium_icon NRL clubs reach out to CQ player after Confraternity final

    News Rocky team makes Confraternity Shield grand final