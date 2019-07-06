Get up close and personal with military personnel

An Australian Army Abrams Tank on display at a previous Talisman Sabre Open Day.

An Australian Army Abrams Tank on display at a previous Talisman Sabre Open Day. Chris Ison ROK050715ctalisman7

HUNDREDS of military personnel will descend on Rockhampton Showgrounds over the weekend, ready to welcome the community to the 2019 Talisman Sabre Open Day.

The biennial open day will be held today - and locals will once again have the chance to check out the latest land, air and water based military equipment up close and personal.

The day will feature everything from armoured vehicles to helicopters from Australia, US and participating nations, as well as weapon displays, K9 dogs, and performances by the Australian Army Band from the First Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment.

The Open Day will be held at the Rockhampton Showgrounds from 11.30am to 4pm.

Entry is $2 per person, and kids under five for free.

Parking is available for $2 at the Rockhampton State High School.

Water refill stations will be placed throughout the venue. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own water bottle.

All proceeds will go to Cockscomb Veterans Bush Retreat Inc. and Legacy Rockhampton.

For any inquiries, phone 1800426352.