'Get wrecked': Reliving the glory days of GKI

A controversial photograph as part of the "Get Wrecked" campaign for Great Keppel Island in the 1980's.

OFF the record, completely scandalous and "getting wrecked.”

Those were the glory days of the Great Keppel Island resort which turns 50 in October.

The GKI resort was a bustling centre for travellers and locals when it opened in the 60's who bathed together in the sun along the shores of the crystal clear water.

When the 80's arrived so did Contiki and their slogan "get wrecked on Great Keppel.”

20-somethings flocked to the 300 room resort for their alcohol and drug infused parties where clothes were optional and over 35's were banned.

It was best known for it's steamy secrets but was a much loved part of the region before it's closure in 2008.

Since it's shut down, the resort has turned into an eye sore.

With barricaded blue fencing and smashed windows it's far from the bustling resort only some of us remember.

Now the Historical Society of Yeppoon have opened up the GKI resort archive and need the help of the community to commemorate the big occasion in the next couple of months.

If you have any fabulous memories from the resort you're not too afraid to share, please send them in to The Morning Bulletin for a birthday commemoration issue.

Send your photos in to tmbully@capnews.com.au or bring them into the office at 220 Bolsover St, Rockhampton.