AHOY: Robert Jurgensen as a pirate. Allan Reinikka ROK050418acaprico
Get your costume ready for CapriCon this weekend

vanessa jarrett
by
6th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

A GROUP of pirates will be 'ransacking' Rockhampton city library this weekend.

Berserker man Robert Jurgensen, 20, will be heading along in his Captain Jack Sparrow costume to the cosplay and steampunk convention, CapriCon this Saturday.

"I'm just there to have fun,” he said.

Robert said he is heading along with some friends who will also go dressed up as pirates.

"I'm looking forward to prancing around, we might ransack the place,” he said.

Robert is part of CQ Reenactors and Costuming Collective group.

This year will be second time he has attended the popular event.

It also the second time he has gone dressed up as the swashbuckling pirate.

"He just inspires me to stay young and be silly,” he said.

With dreadlocks for hair, an old shirt, some cloth, a belt and sword, Robert is ready for action.

"My mother made my costume from cloth she bought and stuff lying around at home,” he said.

CapriCon is on this Saturday, from 9.30am to 4pm at the Rockhampton City Library on Bolsover St with some events across the road at Schotia Place.

capricon cosplay rockhampton regional library steampunk
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
