NO DUMB BUNNY: Pharmacist-in-charge at LiveLife Pharmacy Gracemere Shoppingworld Amelia Mcshame-Counahan gives the Easter Bunny its yearly flu shot.
Health

Get your flu shot this Easter weekend

Aden Stokes
by
18th Apr 2019 6:00 AM
WITH flu season just around the corner, a local pharmacy is urging residents to get their flu shots this Easter weekend.

Pharmacist-in-charge at LiveLife Pharmacy Gracemere Shoppingworld, Amelia Mcshame-Counahan, said the flu shot immunises you against the flu, which is changing every single year and required on a yearly basis.

"It is the best way to protect yourself from the flu,” she said.

"You don't even need to book an appointment. You can just walk in, get your shot and leave.

"It's the best way for you to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Cost of the flu shot at LiveLife Pharmacy Gracemere Shoppingworld is $27.50.

