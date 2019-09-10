Get your footy gear on to fight childhood cancer

Staff and children of the Natural Wonders Early Learning Centre on Frenchville Rd will wear rugby gear on Wednesday to raise money for sick kids

Staff and children of the Natural Wonders Early Learning Centre on Frenchville Rd will wear rugby gear on Wednesday to raise money for sick kids Jann Houley

Staff and children at the Natural Wonders Early Learning Centre will wear their favourite footy team's colours on Wednesday to raise money for kids living with cancer.

As part of Childhood Cancer Awareness month, the Footy Colours Day is a national campaign which began in 1989.

It has helped fund the establishment of the Australian bone marrow donor registry.

Money raised helps children to continue with their education during treatment and recovery.

Director Mary White said there have been families at the centre directly impacted by the disease.

"It's very close to our heart.”