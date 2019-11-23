Get your hands on council tenders

Mayor Margaret Strelow says council wants to work with local suppliers wherever possible.

AN INSIDE look at how to do business with Rockhampton Regional Council is being offered to businesses free of charge next week.

Two supplier forums are being held on Thursday.

The forums will cover upcoming tender opportunities, how to navigate the tender document, and what things are considered when awarding a contract.

There will also be council staff on hand to provide hints to suppliers about how to improve their submissions.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the council wanted to work with local suppliers wherever possible.

“We are absolutely committed to supporting the businesses that operate right here in our region and these free forums are a part of making that happen,” she said.

“You’ll be able to learn everything you need to know to put in a good bid for council work, and of course as a local business you will benefit from our Local Preference Policy which put almost $270 million into the local economy between 2014 and 2018.

“This equates to about three-quarters of all the money we spend on goods and services, and the only reason the number isn’t higher is because of the specialist nature of some projects which require items from outside the region.

“My strong advice is to come along to one of our free forums, take advantage of the expertise of the staff on hand, and you’ll go away with a clear and thorough understanding of how to submit excellent bids for council projects.”

Both sessions are at Walter Reid Cultural Centre. The first is from 7am to 8am and the second is from 4pm to 5pm.