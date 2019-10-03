Get your noms in for Australia Day awards

THE power of people and working together for a greater cause is the key motivation that has kept tireless volunteer and community champion Brian Dorey going for the past 64 years.

Named Citizen of the Year at Livingstone Shire’s Australia Day Awards in January, Mr Dorey said he was humbled and overwhelmed by the honour of receiving the award.

“There is no greater honour than being judged by your peers,” he said.

“They have a far greater personal insight of your life and to evaluate what you have done for the community and what that means to you.

“The immediate impact of receiving the award, it flooded my mind with the experience and at times crazy memories and pace of community endeavours over so many years, with those whose energy, enthusiasm, dedication, loyalty and never-say-die attitude was unbeatable, particularly my wife Olive.

“The award is as much their honour.”

With nominations now open for the 2020 Australia Day Awards, Mr Dorey is encouraging the community to shine the spotlight on people they believe have brought benefit to the region.

“The awards are a ­wonderful way of acknowledging, once a year, those who have made a major contribution to their region as citizens, sportspersons, in art, culture, community service and events,” Mr Dorey said.

Australia Day Awards Committee chair Councillor Nigel Hutton said every nomination was valued and carefully considered by the committee.

“Mr Dorey is the perfect example of a living legend, having dedicated a lifetime of service to the community, but we’re also looking for people of all ages who have contributed in a wide variety of fields within the last 12 months,” Cr Hutton said. “It could be your sporting coach or club president, your arts or dance teacher, a member of a community group or organisation, or a health professional.

“There are so many people who do a tremendous job in making our region the wonderful place it is.”

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Citizen of the Year: recognising those who have made a valuable contribution to the betterment of the shire in 2019.

Young Citizen of the Year: recognising young people (up to 18 years) who have made a valuable contribution to the betterment of the shire in 2019.

Community Group Service Award: recognising those community groups who have made a worthy contribution to the community or enhanced social interaction within the community in 2019.

Living Legend Award: recognising the lifetime achievements of individuals and how they have contributed to the community and the betterment of the Livingstone Shire throughout the years.

Nominations close on Sunday, December 1.

For more information or to nominate, go to www. ­livingstone.qld.gov.au/ ­australiadayawards or phone 4913 5000.