Get your Rocky Show awards entries in now

IT'S SHOW TIME: Rockhampton North Rotary Club president Rod Green, Poultry organiser Mel Slade, Mayor Margaret Strelow, Dominic Doblo, Show Comittee Chair Tony Cullen, Yeppoon Show President Ken Landsberg, Sir Graham McCamley and Alesha Stebhens and Jacinta Clark with chickens Chevvy and JB. RRC

ROCKHAMPTON region residents are being encouraged to start collecting their honey, practising their show jumping, and preparing their finest cattle as the nominations are now open for competitions at the 2019 Rockhampton Agricultural Show.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said she is excited to see Rockhampton's best at this year's show.

"We have competition categories for everything from agriculture and horticulture to photography and arts and crafts,” said Cr Strelow.

"This year we're really planning on bringing back the spectacle, and the competitions will be a big part of that.

"Of course, one of the most exciting announcements is that the commercial cattle category is coming back this year after an 18 year break.”

Tony Cullen, Chair of the Show Committee, has said that the commercial cattle competition will, of course, be a significant event for the region.

The competition, which commences on Wednesday, June 12, will showcase prestigious stud beef and commercial cattle across several competition categories, including Tropical, Brahman, Lowline, British, European breeds and miniature.

"Stock will be sold the following day in what's sure to be an exciting auction,” he said.

Ben Geddes, Chair of Commercial Cattle Sub-Committee, said he was excited the cattle category was returning.

"In Rocky the hats, boots and utes are big, but the bulls and bullocks are even bigger. With over 2.5 million cattle within a 250km radius of Rockhampton, it's called Australia's Beef Capital for a reason,” he said.

To nominate for competition sections, visit rockyshow.com.au for more information.