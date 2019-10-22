Menu
WATER INFRASTRUCTURE: SunWater has revealed a new concept image of how Rookwood Weir will appear on the Fitzroy River just in time for their information sessions this week.
Get your Rookwood Weir questions answered tomorrow

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 5:59 PM
SUNWATER is hosting a set of community information sessions regarding the Rookwood Weir project tomorrow in Rockhampton and further west on Thursday.

Community members are encouraged to drop-in at the sessions in Rockhampton, Duaringa and Gogango to learn about the project and what it will deliver for the Central Queensland economy and water security.

Sunwater project team staff will be at the sessions to answer questions on the weir’s design, road upgrades, water availability and the wide range of business opportunities.

The details of the sessions are as follows:

  • Wednesday October 23,, 5-7pm, South Rockhampton Uniting Church 308 Campbell Street, Rockhampton
  • Thursday October 24, 6-8pm, Duaringa Rural Fire Brigade, Cnr Edward and Mary streets, Duaringa
  • Thursday October 24, 6-8pm, Gogango Community Hall, 12 Wills Street, Gogango
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

