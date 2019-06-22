Get your running shoes on for Rocky River Run

RAISE AWARENESS: Races for the 2019 7 Rocky River Run will take place along Rockhampton's CBD in Quay St on Sunday, June 30.

RAISE AWARENESS: Races for the 2019 7 Rocky River Run will take place along Rockhampton's CBD in Quay St on Sunday, June 30. Frazer Pearce

START lacing up your joggers because Central Queensland's biggest running event hits Rockhampton next weekend!

7 Rocky River Run kicks off next Sunday at 6am with the half marathon, followed by the 10km, 5km, and 2km races.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow is looking forward to a fantastic day.

"The 7 Rocky River Run has become one of the must-do events in Queensland's running calendar, and we're expecting thousands of people to come out to join in on a race or cheer on participants,” Cr Strelow said.

"This is the twelfth year the River Run has taken place, and every year it gets bigger and better!

"It's going to be a great day for everyone, whether you're a serious runner or looking to enjoy a fun family day out on our stunning riverbank.

"As well as being a great day for our community, the 7 Rocky River Run is a major drawcard for our region, and brings in some great benefits for the Rocky economy.”

Seven Brisbane/Regional Queensland general manager Ben Roberts-Smith said the television network continues to be heavily invested in supporting the Central Queensland community.

"Our partnership with Rockhampton Regional Council is an important one for us because we have the same clear mandate to support local business and encourage visitation to the region,” Mr Roberts-Smith said.

"The 7 Rocky River Run is now an iconic event that brings together the whole Central Queensland community and people from further afield.

"Runners come for a range of reasons but they all leave with the same exhilarating high from competing in this first-class event.”

Cr Strelow said that this year families who come along will also find there are some exciting new aspects to the

event.

"This is the first year that Rockhampton Regional Council has taken over as hosts of 7 Rocky River Run, and we're hoping to really build on this great event to keep it growing year after year,” Cr Strelow said.

"For example, this year we are putting on a family entertainment section with the support of The Capricornian.

"This section will include amusement rides, face-painting, and entertainment from 8am to midday.

"The energy is going to be absolutely incredible, and there'll be something on for everyone.

"Registrations are still open for every event, so if you haven't signed up yet, there's still time!”

Register online at www.sevenrockyriverrun.com.au and follow 7 Rocky River Run on Facebook for more updates.

You can also register in person on Saturday, June 29 at Customs House, 208 Quay Street Rockhampton.

The 7 Rocky River Run raises funds to address youth mental health issues and the prevention of youth suicide.

The event is sponsored by Seven Queensland, McDonald's Rockhampton, Rockhampton Regional Council, The Morning Bulletin, The Capricornian, and The Edge.

The 7 Rocky River Run will be held on Sunday, June 30 from 5am to 1pm.

For the safety of the community, entrants, and event organisers, several road closures (with traffic detours) will be required between 4am to 11am on the day.