Get your skates on: It's not your typical Origin

ON TRACK: Jasmine BoydPratt (Fury Floss), Jacquilyn BoydPratt (Smackilyn), Corey Huxley (Hangman Hux) and Renay Graham (Grenay'd) are gearing up for the Rocky Roller Derby's Skate of Origin in Rockhampton today.

ON TRACK: Jasmine BoydPratt (Fury Floss), Jacquilyn BoydPratt (Smackilyn), Corey Huxley (Hangman Hux) and Renay Graham (Grenay'd) are gearing up for the Rocky Roller Derby's Skate of Origin in Rockhampton today. Allan Reinikka ROK210619aderby5

ROLLER DERBY: Origin rivalry will not be limited to just the footy field this weekend.

Rocky Roller Derby will hold a Skate of Origin tournament today at YWCA in North Rockhampton in which the Maroons will take on the Blues in three bouts.

The mixed gender event has attracted players from regional leagues in Townsville through to Brisbane, as well as a large local contingent.

Roller derby: Roller derby

RRD head coach Jasmine BoydPratt, known as "Fury Floss” on the track, said the tournament would serve up some fast-paced, high-intensity action.

"This is full contact sport on skates,” she said.

"We're doing three games this tournament, just like the State of Origin, and will have an overall winner.

"Everyone's getting into the theme. There will be full face paint, booty shorts, fish nets and some people will be sticking head dresses to their helmets.”

Corey "Hangman Hux” Huxley will line up with the Maroons in his first competitive bouts today.

"I'm a bit nervous and a bit excited at the same time but it's going to be good,” he said.

"My wife Tess saw Whip It, the roller derby movie, and she got involved. I came and helped and supported.

"Eventually I was on skates and I've fallen in love with it.”

Jasmine BoydPratt (Fury Floss), Jacquilyn BoydPratt (Smackilyn), Corey Huxley (Hangman Hux) and Renay Graham (Grenay'd). Allan Reinikka ROK210619aderby1

Huxley will play as a blocker, his mission to help his team's jammer get through and put some points on the board.

"Spectators will see a lot of skating, a lot of cool moves and a lot of jumps,” he said.

"I think we should do well. Hopefully we don't let Queensland down.”

There will be also be some sibling rivalry on track.

Jasmine and her brother Christopher (Throbo) will play for the Maroons against their sister Jacquilyn (Smackilyn).

It's the first time the family members have been on opposing sides and Jacquilyn is excited at the prospect.

"It's great. I get to hit them and not get into trouble,” she said with a smile.

"I'm expecting to learn a lot because we are playing with a lot of people from different places.

"Queensland versus New South Wales, it's a forever rivalry so it's going to be good to watch.”

Doors open at 3.30pm, with the first bout at 4pm.

Entry is $5, with a gold coin donation for those under 13.