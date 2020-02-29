Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The annual Rockhampton Melanoma March is on tomorrow. Photo Krissy Kelly.
The annual Rockhampton Melanoma March is on tomorrow. Photo Krissy Kelly.
News

Get your walking shoes on for Melanoma March

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
29th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of people will hit the pavement tomorrow for the annual Rockhampton Melanoma March.

Now in its third year, the event helps Melanoma Institute Australia to try and reach its goal of zero deaths from melanoma.

Rockhampton Melanoma March event organiser Aaron Kelly said people could register online or they could also turn up and register on the day.

The march starts at Victoria Park (Sir Raymond Huish Dr) and registrations open at 6.30am.

The march itself gets underway at 8am.

For more details visit rockhampton.melanomamarch.org.au

rockhampton melanoma march
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bartlett’s Tavern armed robbery accused sentenced

        premium_icon Bartlett’s Tavern armed robbery accused sentenced

        News A RECIDIVIST offender has been jailed for five years for an armed robbery of a Rockhampton tavern.

        Kind gesture for robbed war widow

        premium_icon Kind gesture for robbed war widow

        Community The National Servicemen’s Association stepped in to deliver a heartwarming gesture...

        Academy award winning film hits the screens in Rockhampton

        premium_icon Academy award winning film hits the screens in Rockhampton

        Movies You can catch Parasite in Rockhampton this weekend.

        Devastating reason behind artist’s latest piece of work

        premium_icon Devastating reason behind artist’s latest piece of work

        Business A confronting experience has inspired one CQ artist to create a piece of work in...