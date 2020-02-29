Get your walking shoes on for Melanoma March

The annual Rockhampton Melanoma March is on tomorrow. Photo Krissy Kelly.

The annual Rockhampton Melanoma March is on tomorrow. Photo Krissy Kelly.

HUNDREDS of people will hit the pavement tomorrow for the annual Rockhampton Melanoma March.

Now in its third year, the event helps Melanoma Institute Australia to try and reach its goal of zero deaths from melanoma.

Rockhampton Melanoma March event organiser Aaron Kelly said people could register online or they could also turn up and register on the day.

The march starts at Victoria Park (Sir Raymond Huish Dr) and registrations open at 6.30am.

The march itself gets underway at 8am.

For more details visit rockhampton.melanomamarch.org.au